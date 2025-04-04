Left Menu

Lesotho Scrambles to Save Economy Amid U.S. Tariff Threat

Lesotho is rushing to engage with the United States over tariffs that threaten to devastate its economy by affecting half of its exports. The landlocked nation's trade minister seeks to negotiate tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump that could deliver a critical economic blow.

Lesotho is urgently assembling a delegation to Washington to address the U.S. tariffs that pose a severe threat to its economy, according to its trade minister. The tariffs, targeting nearly half of Lesotho's exports, could deliver a critical blow to the country's economy.

Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile expressed shock over the U.S. policy shift, describing the American market as crucial, accounting for 45% of their exports mainly composed of textiles. Immediate talks with the U.S. embassy aim to understand the decision behind the high reciprocal tariffs.

Imposed by former President Donald Trump, these tariffs disrupt long-standing trade agreements, heavily affecting countries like Lesotho. The nation plans to explore new market opportunities, targeting the European Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area, with hopes of reviving its fragile economy.

