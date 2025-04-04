Left Menu

European Shares Shudder as Trade War Tensions Mount

European markets nosedived as China retaliated against U.S. tariffs, stoking fears of a global recession. Major indices, including the STOXX, DAX, and blue-chip index, entered correction territory. Multiple sectors, especially banking and luxury goods, faced steep declines amid heightened volatility and economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:42 IST
European Shares Shudder as Trade War Tensions Mount
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic market shift on Friday, European shares plummeted in response to China's retaliatory tariffs following U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping levies. The situation has amplified fears of an impending global recession, gripping markets with uncertainty.

The pan-European STOXX index dropped by 5.2% at 1131 GMT, marking a correction phase and sliding about 12% from its record-high close on March 3. Germany's DAX and the eurozone's blue-chip index also teetered on the brink, with respective drops of 5.7% and 5%.

China escalated the trade war through substantial countermeasures, including a 34% tariff on U.S. goods and restrictions on some exports. Meanwhile, European markets, particularly the banking and luxury sectors, recorded significant losses amid growing volatility and economic growth concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025