Taiwan Unveils Billion-Dollar Aid Package Amid U.S. Tariff Strains
Taiwan's government announced a T$88 billion ($2.67 billion) financial aid package to support industries affected by U.S. tariffs. The measure aims to mitigate the impact of new import duties, especially on electronics and steel sectors. Taiwan also plans interest rate reductions on T$200 billion loans for exporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:12 IST
Taiwan's government has unveiled a financial relief package worth T$88 billion, aimed at helping industries cope with the repercussions of newly imposed U.S. tariffs.
Premier Cho Jung-tai declared the tariffs, which exclude semiconductors, unreasonable. He reassured affected sectors, particularly electronics and steel, of the government's support.
Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun announced interest rate cuts on T$200 billion in loans to aid exporters, alongside efforts to negotiate tariff reductions with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement