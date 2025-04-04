Taiwan Unveils Billion-Dollar Aid Package Amid U.S. Tariff Strains

Taiwan's government has unveiled a financial relief package worth T$88 billion, aimed at helping industries cope with the repercussions of newly imposed U.S. tariffs.

Premier Cho Jung-tai declared the tariffs, which exclude semiconductors, unreasonable. He reassured affected sectors, particularly electronics and steel, of the government's support.

Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun announced interest rate cuts on T$200 billion in loans to aid exporters, alongside efforts to negotiate tariff reductions with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)