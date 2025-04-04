Left Menu

Taiwan Unveils Billion-Dollar Aid Package Amid U.S. Tariff Strains

Taiwan's government announced a T$88 billion ($2.67 billion) financial aid package to support industries affected by U.S. tariffs. The measure aims to mitigate the impact of new import duties, especially on electronics and steel sectors. Taiwan also plans interest rate reductions on T$200 billion loans for exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:12 IST
Taiwan Unveils Billion-Dollar Aid Package Amid U.S. Tariff Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's government has unveiled a financial relief package worth T$88 billion, aimed at helping industries cope with the repercussions of newly imposed U.S. tariffs.

Premier Cho Jung-tai declared the tariffs, which exclude semiconductors, unreasonable. He reassured affected sectors, particularly electronics and steel, of the government's support.

Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun announced interest rate cuts on T$200 billion in loans to aid exporters, alongside efforts to negotiate tariff reductions with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025