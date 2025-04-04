Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Implements Liquor Ban in 19 Religious Cities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed prayers at Maa Pitambara Peeth temple during Chaitra Navratri, coinciding with the enforcement of a liquor ban in 19 religious cities. This significant decision aims to maintain the sanctity and enhance the spiritual glory of revered sites like Datia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Maa Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia district during Chaitra Navratri Saptami. The occasion marked the state's new initiative to promote socio-religious sanctity through a comprehensive liquor ban in 19 cities.

Addressing a civic gathering in Datia, CM Yadav highlighted the significance of the newly enforced prohibition, implemented from April 1. The policy prohibits the sale of alcohol in key religious locations to preserve their sacred atmosphere.

The ban covers a range of areas, including municipal and city councils such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, and Orchha, among others. CM Yadav expressed hope that this measure will not only enhance the spiritual environment of these sites but also contribute to Datia's holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

