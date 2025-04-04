Left Menu

New Indictment Rocks Hip-Hop Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a new federal indictment with five charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Previously charged with three counts, he has pleaded not guilty. His trial in Manhattan federal court is set to begin on May 5.

Updated: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST
New Indictment Rocks Hip-Hop Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul, is facing new legal troubles as a federal indictment was filed against him on Friday. The indictment includes five criminal counts, some of which are racketeering and sex trafficking, according to court records.

Combs, who had already been dealing with three other criminal charges, maintains his innocence. He has entered a plea of not guilty in response to all charges against him.

The trial is scheduled to take place in Manhattan federal court on May 5, marking a significant event in the legal proceedings against the music industry icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

