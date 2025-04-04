New Indictment Rocks Hip-Hop Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul, is facing new legal troubles as a federal indictment was filed against him on Friday. The indictment includes five criminal counts, some of which are racketeering and sex trafficking, according to court records.

Combs, who had already been dealing with three other criminal charges, maintains his innocence. He has entered a plea of not guilty in response to all charges against him.

The trial is scheduled to take place in Manhattan federal court on May 5, marking a significant event in the legal proceedings against the music industry icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)