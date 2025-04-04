Sebi's New Audit Standard Boosts Market Infrastructure Efficiency

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a new standardized format for system and network audit reports on Friday. This initiative targets market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories, with the objective of enhancing audit efficiency.

The new framework involves the assignment of unique IDs to observations, simplifying the tracking of both current and historical issues. By doing so, Sebi aims to improve data quality, ensure compliance, and streamline the monitoring of audit findings.

This format will be mandatory for audits conducted in the fiscal year 2024-25. The reports will require disclosure of audit details, IT environment overviews, and will facilitate the identification of technical glitches, compliance status, and pending issues, all with enhanced traceability due to the new identifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)