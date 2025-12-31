Delhi Government to Conduct Comprehensive Cybersecurity Audit
The Delhi government is set to audit cybersecurity measures across its departments in alignment with central directives. The initiative follows the appointment of chief information security officers to enhance security protocols against cyber threats. Departments must report compliance and upgrade systems to ensure information safety.
The Delhi government is preparing to audit its departments' cybersecurity measures, adhering to directions from the Centre, officials announced on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Delhi's IT department mandated the appointment of senior officers as chief information security officers and requested updates regarding safety measures implemented.
With cyber and information security as crucial government priorities, the IT department highlighted the need for compliance audits to ensure departmental protection against cyber threats, following earlier advisory from MietY.