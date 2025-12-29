Inauguration of North East's Largest Auditorium: A Cultural Milestone
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the largest auditorium in the North East, 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir', in Guwahati. The Rs 291 crore facility seats 5,000 and features advanced infrastructure. It is powered by solar energy. Shah will honor 1,000 heart disease program beneficiaries there.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated the largest auditorium in the North East, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region. Named 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir', this state-of-the-art facility aims to provide a dynamic space for cultural events and gatherings.
Built at an impressive cost of Rs 291 crore, the auditorium is capable of seating 5,000 people and is situated on a vast 14.85-acre campus. This complex is equipped with modern amenities including a convention centre, VIP suites, advanced audio-visual systems, and a multi-level parking facility that can accommodate 450 vehicles.
In a commitment to sustainability, the auditorium will run on green energy, utilizing solar panels. During the inauguration, Shah is also set to honor 1,000 beneficiaries of the Congenital Heart Disease programme, further highlighting the venue's community-centric role.
