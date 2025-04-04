Heartache in Haryana: Loss of IAF Pilot in Jaguar Jet Crash

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, who tragically died in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Gujarat, was laid to rest with full military honors in his native village Majra Bhalkhi in Haryana's Rewari district. The solemn ceremony took place on Friday, accompanied by the presence of family, friends, and a grieving community.

Yadav, aged 28, lost his life during a mission near Jamnagar IAF station on Wednesday night. With his wedding scheduled for November, the sorrow over his untimely demise reverberated through the village. His distinguished family legacy of military service was noted, as his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all served in the armed forces.

As his mortal remains were transported, ex-servicemen and locals showered the convoy with flowers. High-ranking officials and local politicians joined civilians in paying their final respects. The IAF has ordered a detailed inquiry, expressing deep regret over the incident, while supporting the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)