Heartache in Haryana: Loss of IAF Pilot in Jaguar Jet Crash
Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav was cremated with military honors after dying in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Jamnagar. The community gathered in mourning as Yadav, from a lineage of servicemen, was about to marry this November. An inquiry into the crash has been initiated.
- Country:
- India
Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, who tragically died in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Gujarat, was laid to rest with full military honors in his native village Majra Bhalkhi in Haryana's Rewari district. The solemn ceremony took place on Friday, accompanied by the presence of family, friends, and a grieving community.
Yadav, aged 28, lost his life during a mission near Jamnagar IAF station on Wednesday night. With his wedding scheduled for November, the sorrow over his untimely demise reverberated through the village. His distinguished family legacy of military service was noted, as his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all served in the armed forces.
As his mortal remains were transported, ex-servicemen and locals showered the convoy with flowers. High-ranking officials and local politicians joined civilians in paying their final respects. The IAF has ordered a detailed inquiry, expressing deep regret over the incident, while supporting the bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAF
- Jaguar fighter jet
- Flight Lieutenant
- Yadav
- military honors
- Haryana
- Rewari
- Jamnagar
- crash
- fiancee
ALSO READ
Farmers Unite Against Government Actions Amidst Rising Tensions in Punjab and Haryana
Political Showdown in Haryana: Economic Concerns Under BJP Rule
Haryana's Transformative Decade and Future Ambitions Under CM Saini
Political Tensions Surge as Farmers' Protest Erupts at Punjab-Haryana Border
Haryana Cracks Down on Fake Seeds and Pesticides with Stringent Amendments