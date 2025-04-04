Left Menu

Heartache in Haryana: Loss of IAF Pilot in Jaguar Jet Crash

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav was cremated with military honors after dying in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Jamnagar. The community gathered in mourning as Yadav, from a lineage of servicemen, was about to marry this November. An inquiry into the crash has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, who tragically died in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Gujarat, was laid to rest with full military honors in his native village Majra Bhalkhi in Haryana's Rewari district. The solemn ceremony took place on Friday, accompanied by the presence of family, friends, and a grieving community.

Yadav, aged 28, lost his life during a mission near Jamnagar IAF station on Wednesday night. With his wedding scheduled for November, the sorrow over his untimely demise reverberated through the village. His distinguished family legacy of military service was noted, as his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all served in the armed forces.

As his mortal remains were transported, ex-servicemen and locals showered the convoy with flowers. High-ranking officials and local politicians joined civilians in paying their final respects. The IAF has ordered a detailed inquiry, expressing deep regret over the incident, while supporting the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025