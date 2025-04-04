Global Trade Tensions Trigger Major Wall Street Slump

Wall Street saw a significant downturn for the second consecutive session on Friday, with the Nasdaq nearing a bear market. China's new tariffs on all U.S. goods in retaliation to the Trump administration's sweeping levies have escalated a global trade war.

The Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.69% to 15,940.08 early Friday, losing 20% from its all-time high reached in December. A close below this threshold would confirm a bear market. This trade conflict has rattled global financial markets, raising fears of an economic recession, with JP Morgan now predicting a 60% chance of a global downturn by year's end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also saw considerable declines, reflecting investor anxiety over potential economic slowdowns. As traders brace for further volatility, focus shifts to upcoming Fed announcements for clues on interest rate trajectories.

