Global Market Turmoil: A Deep Dive into Financial Instabilities

The global financial markets are undergoing a severe sell-off phase, as major indices report substantial declines.

Friday saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each tumble 5.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2,100 points. This upheaval marks one of the market's most significant crises since the pandemic-induced crash.

The escalation is largely attributed to a heightening trade war between the US and China, with China responding to President Donald Trump's recent tariff hikes in kind. Even a positive US job market report, typically a monthly economic high point, failed to stem the downturn. Concurrently, oil prices have hit their lowest level since 2001, compounding the strain on global markets.

