Delhi Police Crack Down on Luxury Car Theft Ring

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a luxury car theft ring, arresting two suspects involved in multiple high-profile car thefts across the capital. The apprehended individuals, identified as Mohammad Tabrez and Mohammad Tausif, were nabbed following the close examination of CCTV footage and a diligent investigation.

The investigation began when a complaint was lodged about the theft of a Scorpio N from a garage on Rama Road, Moti Nagar. The police quickly zeroed in on Tabrez, an employee at the garage, after reviewing surveillance footage. Tabrez's confession led the police to his accomplice, Tausif, and the eventual recovery of the stolen vehicle near Inderlok Metro Station.

In a separate high-stakes operation, police have also arrested Mohsin Mohammed for his involvement in a large-scale property fraud case. Mohammed was detained after a covert operation at a Nizamuddin hotel. He confessed to misappropriating funds intended for real estate endeavors, significantly implicating his role in a Rs 95 crore fraud scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)