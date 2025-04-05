Delhi's Divine Celebrations: Navratri and Kanya Pujan in Full Swing
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta partakes in 'Kanya Pujan' during Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami, celebrating Mahagauri's dedication. This Hindu festival honors Goddess Durga's avatars with rituals and broadcasts, culminating in Ram Janmotsav, linking tradition to modern media through a comprehensive series on Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in the 'Kanya Pujan' at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh as part of the Ashtami celebrations of Chaitra Navratri. Earlier in the day, an Aarti ceremony was held at the Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur.
The Ashtami day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri, revered in Hindu mythology for her fair complexion attained after intense penance. Known for riding an ox, Mahagauri represents one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga celebrated during Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri, along with Shardiya Navratri, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, aligning with seasonal transitions. Across India, Navratri is marked by various rituals and traditions that honor the goddess. Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel is offering a special program series from March 30 to April 6, concluding with a live broadcast of Ram Janmotsav from Ayodhya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
