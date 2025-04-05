Negligence and Preventable Causes Highlighted in Karnataka's Maternal Deaths Report

In a concerning revelation, an audit conducted by a technical committee under Karnataka's Director of Health and Family Welfare Services has found that more than 70% of maternal deaths between April and December 2024 could have been prevented. The report, unveiled on Friday, points to systemic negligence and medical complications as major factors.

The exhaustive audit was prompted by the tragic deaths of five pregnant women in Ballari in November 2024. It linked 18 maternal fatalities to complications arising from the use of Ringer's lactate solution, recommending disciplinary action for 10 individuals due to negligence.

Additionally, the report revealed that the highest incidence of deaths occurred among women aged 19 to 25, with hypertension, hemorrhage, and sepsis identified as leading causes. Most deaths transpired in government hospitals, and a high percentage involved women with existing health issues.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the report's transparency during a press conference, ensuring that the findings would prompt further investigations. Despite setbacks, the state achieved a notable milestone with its Maternal Mortality Ratio, which stands at 57, the lowest in five years.

