Preventing Fires: Punjab's Safety Measures for Wheat Harvest

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has launched a proactive measure to curb fire incidents during the critical wheat harvesting season by establishing a dedicated control room.

According to a statement by Power Minister Harbhajan Singh, this initiative aims to tackle emergencies involving low-hanging electric wires which have the potential to spark and ignite dry wheat fields. Singh has urged farmers to report any such electrical threats promptly to nearby sub-divisional offices, complaint centres, or the control room via 96461-06835, 96461-06836, or toll-free number 1912.

Farmers are encouraged to send pictures of any loose or low-hanging wires and any sparking incidents, along with precise location details through WhatsApp at 96461-06836. Additionally, Singh advised avoiding the storage of harvested wheat below power lines or near transformers, cautioned against smoking near wheat fields, and emphasized the importance of operating harvester combines only during daylight hours for enhanced safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)