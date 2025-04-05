Left Menu

Fake Doctor Scandal: The Unmasking of a Deadly Deception

Madhya Pradesh officials investigate a fake doctor who impersonated a British cardiologist and allegedly caused the deaths of seven patients at a Damoh hospital. Dubbed Narendra Yadav, the accused faces serious allegations involving forged documents and ties to a criminal case amidst a government-funded scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:44 IST
Fake Doctor Scandal: The Unmasking of a Deadly Deception
Deepak Tiwari, Advocate and Damoh Child Welfare Committee President (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, authorities in Madhya Pradesh are scrutinizing a case involving a suspected impostor posing as a renowned British heart surgeon in Damoh city. The alleged fake doctor, identified as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, reportedly performed fatal surgeries on at least seven patients at a local missionary hospital.

The damning accusations surfaced as reports of multiple deaths within a span of one month sent shockwaves through the region. It is alleged that Yadav impersonated a British cardiologist, N John Kem, to infiltrate the medical institution, exploiting his fake credentials to deceive hospital staff and patients.

The district's investigative team has uncovered that Yadav filed fraudulent documents resembling those of the renowned doctor, while also being linked to a separate criminal case in Hyderabad. Authorities seized hospital records as part of a probe into whether the facility improperly benefitted from the government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, raising further ethical questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

