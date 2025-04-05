Fake Doctor Scandal: The Unmasking of a Deadly Deception

In a shocking turn of events, authorities in Madhya Pradesh are scrutinizing a case involving a suspected impostor posing as a renowned British heart surgeon in Damoh city. The alleged fake doctor, identified as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, reportedly performed fatal surgeries on at least seven patients at a local missionary hospital.

The damning accusations surfaced as reports of multiple deaths within a span of one month sent shockwaves through the region. It is alleged that Yadav impersonated a British cardiologist, N John Kem, to infiltrate the medical institution, exploiting his fake credentials to deceive hospital staff and patients.

The district's investigative team has uncovered that Yadav filed fraudulent documents resembling those of the renowned doctor, while also being linked to a separate criminal case in Hyderabad. Authorities seized hospital records as part of a probe into whether the facility improperly benefitted from the government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, raising further ethical questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)