Delhi's Development Gets a Boost with New Culvert Bridge Project

In a significant infrastructure development, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj have initiated the construction of a culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg, Defence Colony. Valued at Rs 7.30 crore, this project aims to relieve traffic congestion and fulfill a longstanding demand from the community, with completion expected in 11 months.

During the foundation stone ceremony, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma acknowledged the public's three to four-year quest for the bridge. Similarly, MP Bansuri Swaraj emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Delhi's development, underscoring the bridge as part of a broader governmental pledge to improve the capital's infrastructure.

Furthering his commitment to city improvements, Minister Verma inspected East Delhi's water and infrastructure needs, signaling aggressive future action. The Delhi Government, in collaboration with the Territorial Army, also announced initiatives to secure the Yamuna River, highlighting an educational approach over punitive measures to protect this vital water resource.

