New Bridge Over Swarnarekha River: Infrastructure Boost in Jharkhand
Construction of a significant infrastructure project, a four-lane bridge over the Swarnarekha river in Jharkhand, has started, led by BJP MLA Purnima Sahu. The project is a part of an initiative scheduled to be completed in 18 months to ease traffic congestion in the region.
Construction has commenced on an ambitious infrastructure project: a four-lane bridge over the Swarnarekha river in Jharkhand. The venture was inaugurated on Wednesday with the presence of BJP Jamshedpur East MLA Purnima Sahu.
Approved under the state's Road Construction Department's standard bidding document for 2024-25, the project includes a 242-meter-long bridge and a 3.453-kilometer approach road. It is set to enhance connectivity at a cost exceeding Rs 39.91 crore, with an expected completion time of 18 months.
MLA Purnima Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, expressed optimism about the project's impact, stating it will alleviate city congestion without damaging local properties, embodying Das's developmental vision.
