Karnataka BJP Worker’s Suicide Sparks Political Tensions

In Karnataka, a BJP worker's suicide has ignited controversy, with accusations leveled against Congress leaders and state police for alleged harassment. The incident has prompted calls for an unbiased investigation, as tensions escalate between political parties. Authorities have vowed a thorough probe into the matter, as protests erupt in response.

Karnataka BJP protest stage protest in Kodagu following death of party worker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suicide by a Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, identified as Vinay Somayya from Madekeri, has stirred a major political row. In his suicide note, Somayya accused Congress leaders, particularly Tenneera Maheena and MLA AS Ponnanna, as well as local police, for harassment.

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara responded that the law applies equally to all and assured a thorough police investigation. He noted, "The police department will check everything and take action," following protests in Kushalnagar concerning the death.

BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar called for an "unbiased" probe, demanding Congress leaders be named in the FIR. He mentioned potential pursuit of a CBI inquiry, asserting continued opposition to what he termed as misuse of police power by the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

