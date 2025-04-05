Karnataka BJP Worker’s Suicide Sparks Political Tensions

A suicide by a Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, identified as Vinay Somayya from Madekeri, has stirred a major political row. In his suicide note, Somayya accused Congress leaders, particularly Tenneera Maheena and MLA AS Ponnanna, as well as local police, for harassment.

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara responded that the law applies equally to all and assured a thorough police investigation. He noted, "The police department will check everything and take action," following protests in Kushalnagar concerning the death.

BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar called for an "unbiased" probe, demanding Congress leaders be named in the FIR. He mentioned potential pursuit of a CBI inquiry, asserting continued opposition to what he termed as misuse of police power by the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)