India's Indian Ocean Strategy: From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes India's commitment to ensuring sovereignty and security in the Indian Ocean. At the Naval Commanders’ Conference in Karwar, Singh introduced the MAHASAGAR initiative, expanding the SAGAR vision with a focus on regional collaboration. India's presence promotes safety, trade, and prosperity in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Naval Commanders' Conference in Karwar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's dedication to safeguarding the sovereignty and interests of all nations in the Indian Ocean. He affirmed that India's military presence ensures no country can dominate another through sheer economic or military strength.

Singh also inaugurated new infrastructure at the naval base under Project Seabird and highlighted the significance of India's role in enhancing regional security. He marked the 10th anniversary of the SAGAR initiative, emphasizing its success in promoting collaborative naval efforts in the Indian Ocean.

Singh introduced the MAHASAGAR initiative, extending the Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision. This new strategy focuses on mutual advancement and cooperation across the Indian Ocean Region, ensuring shared security and prosperity while respecting all nations' sovereignty and interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

