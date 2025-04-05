Left Menu

President Murmu Emphasizes Unity and Devotion on Ram Navami

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to citizens on Ram Navami, celebrating Lord Ram's birth anniversary. She emphasized following Ram's virtuous path and highlighted Navratri's cultural significance in India. Celebrations include Abhishek and Aarti for Ram Lalla, to be broadcast globally via Doordarshan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:03 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Pic/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu has extended her heartfelt greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Ram Navami, urging them to follow the virtuous path demonstrated by Lord Ram. The President spoke passionately about the relevance of this holy festival, describing it as a celebration of truth, ethics, and dedication to humanity.

Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, widely revered as Maryada Purushottam. The festival not only honors the life and principles of Lord Ram but also coincides with Navratri, a significant Hindu celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Chaitra Navratri, especially, is celebratory for its cultural depth, reflecting on India's diverse traditions.

The birth of Lord Ram, known as Ram Navami, concludes the Navratri festivities, with elaborate rituals such as the 'Abhishek' and 'Aarti' of Ram Lalla on April 6. Reflecting the widespread devotion, Doordarshan will broadcast these sacred events globally, showcasing the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

