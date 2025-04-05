Left Menu

Security Enhanced Ahead of VVIP Visit in Kashmir

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, led a security meeting to bolster measures before an upcoming VVIP visit. The focus was on countering potential threats, improving intelligence, and reinforcing security at critical locations. Officers committed to stringent security strategies for the safety of all in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:52 IST
Security Enhanced Ahead of VVIP Visit in Kashmir
IGP V K Birdi with other officials at Police Control Room Srinagar. (Photo Source: Jammu and Kashmir Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, convened a high-level security briefing at Srinagar's Police Control Room, aiming to bolster precautionary measures ahead of a forthcoming VVIP visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Top brass from the Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and other intelligence bodies outlined comprehensive security strategies during the assembly. IGP Kashmir underscored the imperative of heightened alertness to thwart potential terrorist threats and focused on intelligence amplification, protection of sensitive sites, and ensuring robust area and nocturnal dominance.

In his directives, IGP Birdi stressed the necessity for strengthened security across urban and rural sectors of the valley, advocating for perpetual patrolling and increased vigilance at strategic entry and exit points. Officers present pledged a unified commitment towards executing these reinforced security measures with precision, to guarantee the safety of both the VVIP and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025