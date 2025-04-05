Security Enhanced Ahead of VVIP Visit in Kashmir
Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, led a security meeting to bolster measures before an upcoming VVIP visit. The focus was on countering potential threats, improving intelligence, and reinforcing security at critical locations. Officers committed to stringent security strategies for the safety of all in the region.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, convened a high-level security briefing at Srinagar's Police Control Room, aiming to bolster precautionary measures ahead of a forthcoming VVIP visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
Top brass from the Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and other intelligence bodies outlined comprehensive security strategies during the assembly. IGP Kashmir underscored the imperative of heightened alertness to thwart potential terrorist threats and focused on intelligence amplification, protection of sensitive sites, and ensuring robust area and nocturnal dominance.
In his directives, IGP Birdi stressed the necessity for strengthened security across urban and rural sectors of the valley, advocating for perpetual patrolling and increased vigilance at strategic entry and exit points. Officers present pledged a unified commitment towards executing these reinforced security measures with precision, to guarantee the safety of both the VVIP and the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
