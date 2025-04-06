Libya's Dinar Devaluation Shifts Economic Landscape

In a crucial economic decision, Libya's central bank has devalued the Libyan dinar. The new rate now stands at 5.5677 per U.S. dollar, as announced on Sunday.

The existing official rate of 4.8 dinar per dollar has been replaced, marking a significant shift in the nation's financial strategies.

This monetary adjustment is anticipated to have wide-ranging effects across multiple sectors, potentially altering import expenses and local economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)