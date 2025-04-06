Left Menu

Finance Ministry's Strategic Move: 'One State-One RRB' Plan

The finance ministry will soon implement the 'One State-One RRB' plan to consolidate 43 regional rural banks to 28, aiming at operational efficiency. The process marks the latest phase in the long-standing consolidation effort of RRBs. The financial year 2023-24 saw significant performance improvements, including a record net profit of Rs 7,571 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:29 IST
Finance Ministry's Strategic Move: 'One State-One RRB' Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry is gearing up to launch the 'One State-One RRB' plan, aiming to merge 43 regional rural banks (RRBs) into 28 for enhanced operational efficiency. Sources indicate that most consolidation processes are nearly complete, with a fourth round of amalgamations expecting to take place soon.

The ministry's roadmap indicates the merger of 15 RRBs operating across multiple states such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Furthermore, Telangana has concluded the bifurcation of assets concerning Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank and Telangana Grameena Bank.

The RRB sector experienced a pivotal year in 2021-22 with the Center's infusion of Rs 5,445 crore over two years, enhancing growth capital. As a result, RRBs achieved a landmark net profit and an all-time high capital adequacy ratio in 2023-24, while asset quality improved significantly as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025