Delhi Strives for Inclusivity: CM Gupta's Mahavir Jayanti Message

In a show of solidarity with the Jain community, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta graced the Mahavir Jayanti celebrations on Sunday, underscoring the teachings of Lord Mahavir. Gupta reiterated the BJP government's commitment to transforming Delhi into a 'modern, inclusive, and compassionate capital.'

The festivities mark not only the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, born Vardhamana in 615 BC, but also the enduring values he propagated. Renouncing his royal status at 30, Lord Mahavir dedicated his life to spiritual enlightenment, giving rise to Jainism predicated on non-violence and harmony.

The celebration of Mahavir Jayanti is a pivotal occasion for the Jain community worldwide. It offers a platform to highlight the relevance of Jainism's 'ahinsa parmo dharma,' or non-violence, especially pertinent in today's global landscape. (ANI)

