Delhi Strives for Inclusivity: CM Gupta's Mahavir Jayanti Message

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended Mahavir Jayanti celebrations, emphasizing Lord Mahavir's teachings and the BJP government's efforts to develop Delhi as a modern, inclusive, and compassionate capital. She encouraged the Jain community to celebrate with joy and underscored Mahavir's principles of non-violence and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:37 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a show of solidarity with the Jain community, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta graced the Mahavir Jayanti celebrations on Sunday, underscoring the teachings of Lord Mahavir. Gupta reiterated the BJP government's commitment to transforming Delhi into a 'modern, inclusive, and compassionate capital.'

The festivities mark not only the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, born Vardhamana in 615 BC, but also the enduring values he propagated. Renouncing his royal status at 30, Lord Mahavir dedicated his life to spiritual enlightenment, giving rise to Jainism predicated on non-violence and harmony.

The celebration of Mahavir Jayanti is a pivotal occasion for the Jain community worldwide. It offers a platform to highlight the relevance of Jainism's 'ahinsa parmo dharma,' or non-violence, especially pertinent in today's global landscape. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

