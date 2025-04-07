Goldman Sachs Predicts More Chinese Fiscal Easing Amid Tariff Turmoil

Goldman Sachs forecasts an uptick in China's fiscal easing following unexpected tariff hikes by the United States, which could trim China's GDP growth by at least 0.7 percentage points this year.

The report from Goldman indicates that prior to these tariffs, China's growth was exceeding predictions, prompting potential GDP forecast revisions for 2025.

In response to U.S. levies, China has implemented retaliatory measures, escalating tensions and impacting global markets as fears of a trade war intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)