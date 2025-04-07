Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Predicts More Chinese Fiscal Easing Amid Tariff Turmoil

Goldman Sachs anticipates increased fiscal easing in China due to higher-than-expected U.S. tariffs, which may cut China's GDP growth by 0.7 percentage points. Despite this, 2025 GDP estimates remain at 4.5% due to strong early data. Tariffs are part of escalating measures between the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 07:33 IST
Goldman Sachs Predicts More Chinese Fiscal Easing Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs forecasts an uptick in China's fiscal easing following unexpected tariff hikes by the United States, which could trim China's GDP growth by at least 0.7 percentage points this year.

The report from Goldman indicates that prior to these tariffs, China's growth was exceeding predictions, prompting potential GDP forecast revisions for 2025.

In response to U.S. levies, China has implemented retaliatory measures, escalating tensions and impacting global markets as fears of a trade war intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025