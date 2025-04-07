Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil

India is on track to meet its economic growth target of 6.3%-6.8% for 2025/26, provided oil prices remain under $70 per barrel. Despite global trade challenges due to U.S. tariffs, India plans to support affected exporters without retaliating, focusing on maintaining key fiscal parameters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 08:45 IST
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is poised to achieve its economic growth target of 6.3%-6.8% for the fiscal year 2025/26, contingent on oil prices staying below $70 per barrel, according to a finance ministry official.

This assessment comes amid global market disruptions stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies, causing sharp declines in Asian stock indices. Economists suggest that these tariffs could lower India's growth this fiscal year, affecting key sectors like the diamond industry.

Despite these challenges, a second finance ministry official assured that the tariffs won't severely impact India's fiscal outlook for 2025/26. India appears committed to assisting its export sectors without retaliating, as negotiations with the U.S. continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025