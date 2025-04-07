IL&FS Resolution Accelerates: Rs 45,281 Crore Debt Discharged
The IL&FS group has resolved debt worth Rs 45,281 crore as of March 2025, 18.9% more than the previous status report. Out of a target of Rs 61,000 crore, only 105 entities remain to be resolved, with the process at an advanced stage for 57. IL&FS aims for increased recovery.
The IL&FS group, plagued by debt, has successfully discharged Rs 45,281 crore to its creditors by March 2025, as per the latest update filed with the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT. This marks an 18.9% improvement over the Rs 38,082 crore reported in October 2024.
The new target aims for a recovery of Rs 61,000 crore in total, with 197 out of 302 entities having concluded their resolution. Only 105 entities need resolution, with moratorium protection still needed for 57, as per IL&FS's affidavit.
The recovery involves various strategies, including asset monetisation. Despite the challenge, IL&FS's new board is making strides towards reducing external debt, initially standing at Rs 99,355 crore in October 2018.
