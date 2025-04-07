China Challenges Trump's Tariffs as 'Economic Bullying'
The Chinese foreign ministry criticizes U.S. President Trump's tariffs as bullying, labeling them as unilateral and protectionist. The tariffs have risen to 54% on Chinese goods this year, prompting China's countermeasures. China emphasizes the importance of genuine multilateralism and opposes unilateral actions.
The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a strong rebuke against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, branding them as economic bullying. Spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted that the U.S. approach of 'reciprocal tariffs' primarily serves its own interests, disregarding global economic balance.
President Trump increased tariffs on Chinese imports by 34%, raising the total duties to 54% this year. In response, China has implemented several countermeasures of its own. When asked about potential negotiations, spokesperson Lin deferred, indicating that other authorities would address diplomatic engagements with the U.S.
Lin criticized the U.S.'s abuse of tariffs and the negative impact on countries, particularly in the Global South, where it exacerbates the wealth gap. Stressing the need for consultation and genuine multilateralism, Lin called on nations to oppose unilateralism and support the international and multilateral trading systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global South's Health Coverage in Jeopardy: A Call to Action at G20 Meeting
China and EU Forge Alliance Against U.S. Trade Protectionism
Trump's Tariff Surge: A New Wave of Protectionism Hits Emerging Markets
China and EU Unite Against Trade Protectionism
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Protectionism vs. Political Backlash