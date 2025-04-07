Revamping Power Distribution in Himachal Pradesh: A New Dawn

In a bid to strengthen the electricity distribution network, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) is gearing up for major enhancements, including extensive recruitment of field staff. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced these developments during a review meeting in the capital.

Sukhu also highlighted the flexibility offered to the Board's officers on deputation, allowing them to integrate into their current organizations. This measure, he believes, will streamline operations and address any personnel gaps urgently.

Meanwhile, the Uhl Phase-III hydropower project in Himachal's Kullu district, after a prolonged period of challenges, is nearing its inauguration. With Rs 185 crore allocated by the state government, the project anticipates generating 392 million units of electricity annually, providing a substantial economic boost of Rs 200 crore to the state's revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)