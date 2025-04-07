Left Menu

Rajasthan Unveils New Health Campaigns on World Health Day

In a grand event on World Health Day, Rajasthan's Chief Minister launched various health initiatives, including a mobile app for Ayushman Scheme and medical projects worth Rs26 crore. The event emphasized rural health, liver disease awareness, and lifestyle changes for a healthier Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On World Health Day, a significant state-level event unfolded at the Rajasthan Ayurvedic Research Institute, marking a crucial step towards improved healthcare across the region. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar spearheaded the occasion, launching an array of health campaigns aimed at promoting well-being throughout Rajasthan.

The gathering witnessed the unveiling of health initiatives such as the 'Niramay Rajasthan Campaign', 'Eat Right Rajasthan', and more. Integral to this launch were tech-driven solutions like a mobile app for the Ayushman Scheme, AI-based monitoring systems, and new infrastructure including 29 breastfeeding units and 50 hemodialysis wards, ensuring comprehensive healthcare advancements.

The Chief Minister flagged off several ambulance services and lauded efforts in the TB-Free Village Panchayat campaign. Renowned hepatologist Dr. Shiv Kumar Sreen highlighted the importance of liver health. Health Minister Khimsar stressed on rural health initiatives and reducing mobile and medicine overuse, reinforcing Rajasthan's commitment to a healthier future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

