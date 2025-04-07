Left Menu

Market Mayhem: The Crash Heard Around the Globe

The Indian stock market lost Rs 19 lakh crore in a day, triggering fears of a recession. Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP government for this economic collapse, citing inflation, corruption, and market instability as key culprits. He urged caution among investors to protect their savings amid global market turmoil.

The stock market faced a massive downfall on Monday, with investors losing Rs 19 lakh crore in a day, igniting major recession fears for India's economy. This financial shock followed retaliatory trade tariffs from the US, leading to sharp declines in global markets.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP government of exacerbating economic woes through inflation and corruption, ultimately leading to what he termed the 'great collapse' of the stock market. He criticized the government's role in encouraging illegal market investments.

Yadav urged common investors, particularly the middle class and youth, to resist superficial greed and safeguard their finances. The global market carnage on Monday saw major indices, including Sensex and Nifty, plummet sharply, reflecting similar downtrends across Asian, European, and US markets.

