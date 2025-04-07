PM Modi to Lead Global Harmony at Navkar Mahamantra Divas

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas on April 9, hosted at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Alongside participating in the spiritual event, PM Modi is scheduled to address attendees, according to an official briefing.

Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a significant celebration cherished for promoting spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness. It unites people across the globe in the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra, a revered Jain chant. This mantra embodies principles of non-violence, humility, and spiritual elevation, paying tribute to enlightened beings and inspiring personal transformation.

The event calls on individuals worldwide to embrace values like self-purification, tolerance, and collective well-being, as participants from over 108 countries engage in this global chant for peace. The occasion coincides with the upcoming Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, honoring the birth of Lord Mahavir, a pivotal figure whose teachings champion Jainism and promote peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

