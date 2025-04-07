EU Prepares Counter-Measures in Response to US Tariffs

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen engaged in discussions with the metals industry and the automobile sector to formulate a response to recent U.S. tariffs. Focus remains on preparing new trade measures beyond the existing steel safeguards, which will expire in 2026.

Market downturns on fears of higher prices and potential recession mark the backdrop of these talks, with the EU planning to replace steel safeguards with new trade defense measures as of July 2026. Concerns have been expressed about falling aluminium and steel scrap volumes, prompting the Commission to consider export duties.

The automobile industry calls for negotiation to lower tariffs on U.S. car imports, with representatives from major car firms involved in discussions. Concurrently, the pharmaceutical sector seeks clarity on support for manufacturing within Europe, aiming to streamline regulatory processes and encourage local clinical trials.

