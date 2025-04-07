Global Markets Reel as Trump's Tariff Turmoil Continues to Stir Concerns
President Trump's tariff policy is rattling global markets, causing sharp declines in shares and oil prices due to fears of recession. Despite a potential 90-day tariff pause, uncertainty remains as U.S. stocks fluctuate, while Europe calls for negotiations to prevent further economic impacts.
Global markets experienced significant turbulence on Monday, triggered by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies. The president declared that other nations would need to pay heavily to have these levies lifted, a stance that sent Asian and European shares into decline.
Investors worried about potential recession as the tariffs could elevate prices and diminish demand worldwide. US stocks, influenced by comments about a possible tariff pause, fluctuated before sliding again amid uncertainties. Meanwhile, European leaders expressed willingness to negotiate yet prepared for potential retaliation.
Amidst these tensions, financial experts, including those from Goldman Sachs, have heightened their predictions for a U.S. recession. As analysts debate the administration's intentions, sectors across the globe brace for the economic impact of this tariff tumult.
(With inputs from agencies.)
