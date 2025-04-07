Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed's Missing Hospital Records

The court is baffled as records of Najeeb Ahmed's visit to Safdarjung Hospital remain missing. The CBI clarified that no document exists, contradicting earlier advice for a medico-legal certificate. Statements from Ahmed's associates were reviewed, but the doctor's account stands unverified.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has been thrown into uncertainty after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to locate any documentation pertaining to JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's supposed visit to Safdarjung Hospital in 2016. Ahmed, who vanished from JNU the same year, was reportedly advised to seek a medico-legal certificate, yet he departed with Mohd. Quasim, a close associate.

During the courtroom proceedings in front of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari, the investigation officer disclosed the absence of documentation, signaling a potential oversight. The records of Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, a JNU hostel warden, and a Jamia friend, were meticulously reviewed, whereas the testimony of a Safdarjung Hospital doctor remains unexplored due to nonexistent records.

Najeeb Ahmed's mysterious disappearance remains a puzzle. Witnesses affirm he left the university in an auto, not long before going missing in October 2016. Despite a CBI closure report in 2018, Ahmed's mother disputes the investigation's conclusions. The court expects further insights by May 9, as the hunt for clarification perseveres.

