Assam CM Pushes for Infrastructure Boost: Highways, Bridges, and Fertilizer Projects in Focus

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met NHIDCL's Managing Director, Dr. Krishan Kumar, to discuss accelerating highway projects in Assam. The CM also engaged with the Fertilizers Department Secretary to expedite the fertilizer plant in Namrup, highlighting the importance of infrastructure in economic growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/X/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the capital, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). The focal point of their meeting was the acceleration of highway projects in Assam, as detailed in a press release.

The Chief Minister highlighted the critical need for expedited completion of key projects, including a significant 19.28 km four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River that aims to connect Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya. This infrastructure is anticipated to cut travel time and enhance economic activity in Assam and the broader Northeast Region, according to an official.

Further, the Chief Minister conferred with Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary of the Department of Fertilisers, on the development of a new fertiliser plant in Namrup. Dr. Sarma emphasized the importance of timely completion of the Union Cabinet-approved brownfield ammonia complex project, valued at approximately Rs 10,601.40 crore, as vital to the region's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

