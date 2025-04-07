Rising Eurozone Bond Yields Amid Tariff Negotiations

In a climate of uncertainty, Eurozone bond yields saw significant volatility during late European trading on Monday. The fluctuations were largely driven by ongoing tariff negotiations, as investors eagerly awaited any potential shifts in U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategy.

Initially, European bond yields dropped sharply as market participants abandoned stocks in favor of government bonds and safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. This move was accompanied by increased expectations for rate cuts, as investors sought stability.

However, yields rebounded later in the day after U.S. and EU officials signaled a willingness to negotiate over tariffs. A subsequent report suggesting President Trump may pause tariffs further fueled yield increases, although these gains were slightly tempered after the White House dismissed the report as "fake news".

(With inputs from agencies.)