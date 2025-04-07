Left Menu

Odisha's Mission Shakti Revamp: Inclusive Shake-Up for Women's Empowerment

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced a restructuring of Mission Shakti, aimed at uniting every household with women self-help groups. This move reverses previous political bias and focuses on inclusive development. The initiative involves new leadership appointments at various levels to revitalize the program's effectiveness.

Odisha's government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, is set to overhaul Mission Shakti, aiming to integrate every household with women self-help groups. This initiative seeks to rectify prior political exclusions and ensure all women have access, regardless of political background.

The restructuring addresses past neglect by the previous administration, which ignored suggestions to link families with SHGs, leaving many without access to the benefits of Mission Shakti. New appointments will soon occur at various organizational levels to foster grassroots leadership and renew the program.

Despite criticism from opposition parties accusing the restructuring of serving political motives, the state government remains focused on empowering women through these changes, emphasizing inclusivity and fair representation in Mission Shakti's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

