Tragedy at Kochi Dam: Elderly Fisherman Drowns

An elderly man, Sattar Aleem Sheikh, drowned while fishing at the Kochi dam in Nagpur district. The incident occurred after he left home for fishing and did not return. His family discovered his belongings near the dam, and his body was found the following morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:56 IST
An unfortunate incident unfolded at the Kochi dam as an elderly man drowned while fishing. The victim, identified as Sattar Aleem Sheikh, had ventured to the dam but failed to return home, prompting a search by his concerned family members.

Sheikh, a resident of Hingna, was last seen leaving home in his car on Sunday morning. Concerns grew when he did not return by evening, leading his family to the dam where they discovered his personal belongings.

The authorities recovered Sheikh's body on Monday morning. The tragic accident has prompted officials to register a case of accidental death, as the community mourns the loss of a life while engaging in a routine pastime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

