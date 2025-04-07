CBI Uncovers Massive Bribery Scandal in Northern Railway Arrests

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken three individuals into custody, including two senior Northern Railway officers, amid allegations of accepting a bribe totaling Rs 7 lakh. Alongside the arrests, authorities discovered over Rs 63 lakh in cash and gold bars and ornaments valued at more than Rs 3 crore.

The arrests include a Senior DEE, a SEE from the Northern Railway's Delhi DRM Office, and a private railway vendor. Accusations claim these railway officials procured bribes to favor a Delhi-based private company connected to the railway vendor. The CBI registered a case against seven individuals linked to corrupt dealings in awarding work contracts and settling bills in exchange for illegal benefits.

Search operations were carried out at nine locations associated with the accused public servants, resulting in the recovery of substantial cash, gold, and documents. Further investigation revealed additional jewellery and gold bars from a locker belonging to the wife of the accused Senior DEE, with the investigation currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)