India-US Troops Showcase Unity in Tiger Triumph 2025

In a remarkable display of unity and preparedness, Indian and US military forces have come together for the India-US tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise named Tiger Triumph 2025. The joint operation aims to bolster mutual understanding and capability through a series of multifaceted activities.

Personnel from the Indian Army's 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group and the US Army's 11th Airborne Division participated in a diverse array of physical and martial arts training at the HQ Eastern Fleet Sports Complex. This included coordinated Yoga sessions featuring Surya Namaskar and the indigenous AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine), while focusing on cognitive and physical well-being.

Further collaborations at INS Karna engaged troops in mountain warfare training, including equipment familiarization and tactical base construction. The program featured essential outdoor skills like rock climbing, rappelling, and slithering, essential for geographically challenging terrains. The day's highlight was a captivating cultural display by Indian Gorkha troops, reinforcing the enduring India-US strategic alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)