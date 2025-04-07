Left Menu

India-US Troops Showcase Unity in Tiger Triumph 2025

Tiger Triumph 2025 saw Indian and US troops engage in joint exercises focusing on physical resilience, cultural exchange, and enhanced military skills. This collaboration underscored shared competence and reinforced strategic ties, proving integral to future defense and humanitarian operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:54 IST
India-US Troops Showcase Unity in Tiger Triumph 2025
Visuals from Tiger Triumph exercise (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of unity and preparedness, Indian and US military forces have come together for the India-US tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise named Tiger Triumph 2025. The joint operation aims to bolster mutual understanding and capability through a series of multifaceted activities.

Personnel from the Indian Army's 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group and the US Army's 11th Airborne Division participated in a diverse array of physical and martial arts training at the HQ Eastern Fleet Sports Complex. This included coordinated Yoga sessions featuring Surya Namaskar and the indigenous AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine), while focusing on cognitive and physical well-being.

Further collaborations at INS Karna engaged troops in mountain warfare training, including equipment familiarization and tactical base construction. The program featured essential outdoor skills like rock climbing, rappelling, and slithering, essential for geographically challenging terrains. The day's highlight was a captivating cultural display by Indian Gorkha troops, reinforcing the enduring India-US strategic alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025