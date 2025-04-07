Himachal's Boost to Turmeric Farmers: A Natural Path to Prosperity

In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the rural economy, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has unveiled a registration form for farmers keen on selling raw turmeric cultivated through natural methods. The government promises a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 90 per kilogram, as highlighted in the 2025-26 Budget announcement.

Registered farmers will see their raw turmeric processed at the soon-to-be-established Spice Park in Hamirpur, where it will be branded as 'Himachal Haldi.' This branding move is expected to assure quality and create a distinct market identity. Chief Minister Sukhu described this government procurement strategy as transformative, ensuring farmers have immediate financial benefits.

Turmeric cultivation spans about 2,042.5 hectares in the state, with an annual yield of nearly 24,995 metric tons. It serves as a viable economic avenue for farmers, especially post-COVID-19, due to its medicinal benefits and market demand. The government is actively supporting natural produce, including wheat and maize, to further bolster agricultural sustainability.

