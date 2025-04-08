Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade War Sparks Global Economic Shakeup

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified a global trade war, implementing widespread tariffs on American imports. This aggressive move has sparked fears of recession and caused instability in financial markets worldwide.

On April 2, Trump announced a 10% tariff on all U.S. imports and a series of reciprocal duties targeting significant trade partners. The base tariffs took effect on April 5, with additional measures rolling out on April 9, marking a historical height in trade barriers in over a century.

The tariffs have rattled international relations and ignited retaliatory responses from countries like Canada and the EU. These nations have imposed their own tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating tensions further. Economists warn that these policies could lead to increased consumer prices and impact global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)