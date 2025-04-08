India Powers Ahead: Becomes Third-Largest Producer of Wind and Solar Energy

India has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world's third-largest producer of electricity from wind and solar energy as of 2024, surpassing Germany, according to a report from global energy think tank Ember.

Ember's Global Electricity Review highlights that wind and solar energy constituted 15 per cent of last year's global electricity generation, with India's portion standing at 10 per cent. The report further details that 40.9 per cent of global electricity came from low-carbon sources in 2024, marking a new record.

India's commitment to clean energy is evident as solar power, which doubled its contribution since 2021, now represents 7 per cent of the country's electricity. This achievement underscores India's position as a pivotal player in the global energy transition and aligns with its Nationally Determined Contributions to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)