Mudra Yojana Celebrates a Decade of Financial Empowerment

Marking a milestone in financial inclusion, the Mudra Yojana, touted by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari as the world's largest financial inclusion scheme, celebrates a decade of success. It has facilitated over 5 crore job opportunities, significantly impacting the lives of marginalized communities, including SC-ST and women beneficiaries.

Highlighting the transformative nature of the scheme, Bhandari criticized opposition parties for failing to grasp the essence of genuine financial inclusion over the decades. He noted that despite their academic prowess, previous governments could not open bank accounts for the poor. In contrast, the current administration, under PM Modi, contributed substantially to the country's economic stature, particularly through support for small and medium enterprises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a direct interaction with beneficiaries, praised the ten-year journey of Mudra Yojana. He emphasized the government's commitment to continuously evaluate and refine the scheme. Modi commended the entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth and women's leadership in the initiative, which disbursed Rs 33 lakh crore without guarantees, empowering millions with financial independence.

