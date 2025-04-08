Left Menu

Mudra Yojana Celebrates a Decade of Financial Empowerment

Mudra Yojana celebrates 10 years of empowering over 5 crore people with loans, fostering entrepreneurship and job creation. The scheme, pivotal to India's economic growth, especially supports women and marginalized communities. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes the importance of evaluating and improving such initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:48 IST
Mudra Yojana Celebrates a Decade of Financial Empowerment
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking a milestone in financial inclusion, the Mudra Yojana, touted by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari as the world's largest financial inclusion scheme, celebrates a decade of success. It has facilitated over 5 crore job opportunities, significantly impacting the lives of marginalized communities, including SC-ST and women beneficiaries.

Highlighting the transformative nature of the scheme, Bhandari criticized opposition parties for failing to grasp the essence of genuine financial inclusion over the decades. He noted that despite their academic prowess, previous governments could not open bank accounts for the poor. In contrast, the current administration, under PM Modi, contributed substantially to the country's economic stature, particularly through support for small and medium enterprises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a direct interaction with beneficiaries, praised the ten-year journey of Mudra Yojana. He emphasized the government's commitment to continuously evaluate and refine the scheme. Modi commended the entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth and women's leadership in the initiative, which disbursed Rs 33 lakh crore without guarantees, empowering millions with financial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025