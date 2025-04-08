Left Menu

Congress Leaders Gather in Gujarat for Historic CWC Meeting

The Congress Working Committee and All India Congress Committee have convened in Ahmedabad to discuss crucial political strategies. With the significance of Gujarat as Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace, the meeting focuses on rejuvenating the party's presence, strategizing for elections, and exploring future directions under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant assembly, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have convened in Ahmedabad. This meeting, attended by prominent members including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, marks a pivotal moment for the party's strategy and leadership.

The backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront adds a symbolic depth to the gathering, underscoring Gujarat's historical connection to Mahatma Gandhi as leaders aim to strengthen the party's influence. Among those present are notable figures such as KC Venugopal and Revanth Reddy, alongside members of the newly formed drafting committee including Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel.

Reflecting on historical ties, Congress leaders emphasized the importance of the session in revitalizing the party's future, with Rahul Gandhi's vision steering the discussions. The meeting's timing coincides with significant dates in the party's history, further accentuating its critical role in shaping strategic political directions as the Congress navigates future electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

