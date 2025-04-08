Left Menu

Beijing's Bold Move: State Firms Launch Share Buyback Surge

Chinese state holding companies have announced increased share investments and buybacks as part of a broader effort to stabilize the stock market amidst U.S. tariff challenges. Companies like China Chengtong Holdings and Central Huijin are spearheading initiatives to reinforce market confidence and ensure high-quality growth.

08-04-2025
In a concerted effort to stabilize the turbulence shaking the stock market, Chinese state holding companies declared plans on Tuesday to escalate share investment. Among these initiatives, several firms disclosed their intentions to repurchase shares amid pressures exacerbated by U.S. tariff disputes, igniting a proactive financial strategy from Beijing.

The announcements, including commitments from China Chengtong Holdings and China Reform Holdings, follow a declaration from state fund Central Huijin to bolster its shareholdings. This comes in the wake of a sharp rebound in China's stock market, recovering from a 7% dip caused by trade tensions and recession anxieties.

Washington's imposition of an additional 34% tariff on China and the reciprocal action from Beijing has left China's market susceptible to volatility. However, investment maneuvers by Huijin and other state investors aim to ensure liquidity and stability, promoting investor confidence and sustaining China's capital market growth.

