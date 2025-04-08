Emerging Markets Rebound Amid Global Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, stocks across major emerging markets rose, marking a rebound from recent sharp declines, although investor sentiment remained cautious amid an ongoing global trade war. The MSCI index, tracking equities in developing markets, edged up by 0.3%, recovering after experiencing its largest one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Several countries, including Japan, Vietnam, and Israel, have shown interest in negotiating trade deals with the United States, incentivizing risk-taking. Israel's stock index climbed by 1%, while markets in India and central and eastern Europe also saw gains. Despite this, Vietnamese stocks continued to suffer, falling by 6.4%.

Market concerns persist about the possible escalation of a trade war between China and the U.S., with the European Union considering retaliation. Fears grow that China might devalue its currency to maintain export competitiveness, which could trigger broader market weaknesses. Meanwhile, Indonesia's stock market saw an 8% drop, resulting in a trading halt.

