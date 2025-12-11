Left Menu

Paving the Path to a Historic India-US Trade Pact

India and the US wrapped up two days of discussions focusing on trade-related issues and negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement. Notably, it marked the first visit to India by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer. Both countries aim to double their trade to $500 billion by 2030.

  • India

India and the United States concluded two days of trade talks, exchanging views on issues including negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, according to sources from India's Commerce Ministry.

The talks, held in New Delhi, marked the inaugural visit of Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer to India since taking office. During his visit, Switzer met with key Indian officials, including Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

This visit was significant as both nations are working toward finalizing the initial tranche of their pact by 2025, aiming to elevate bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, from the current $191 billion. Notably, the US has been India's largest trading partner for four consecutive years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

